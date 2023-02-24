Vibes Acquire 3B Carson Maxwell in Trade

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Rocky Mountain Vibes completed a trade today with the Joliet Slammers of the Frontier League, acquiring 3B Carson Maxwell in exchange for future considerations.

Maxwell was drafted in the 25th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks out of McNeese State University (LA). He played one full season in the Arizona system with the then Missoula Osprey in the Pioneer League. Maxwell played the last two seasons for the Tri-City Valley Cats and the Joliet Slammers, both of the Frontier League, hitting .243/18/48 in 2021 and .251/17/56 in 2022.

"We are extremely excited to bring Carson into the squad for 2023. His track record in college, affiliated ball, and in the Frontier League speaks for itself and we are looking forward to another big year from him this season. Like with all of our players, we are committed to helping Carson get back into an MLB system this year." - Tyler Petersen, Rocky Mountain Vibes Director of Baseball Operations

The Vibes are actively looking for host families for next season. Each family will receive season tickets and $200/month per player they host. For information please email Kay Goodell at kgoodell@ vibesbaseball.com.

The 2023 Rocky Mountain Vibes season begins on May 23 on the road against the Northern Colorado Owlz and the Vibes will host their home opener a few nights later on Saturday, May 27.

