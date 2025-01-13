Vibe Sweep Thrill for Season's First Win

January 13, 2025

Vegas, Nv. - The Atlanta Vibe (1-1) defeated the Vegas Thrill (1-1) Sunday evening at Lee's Family Forum, marking this season's first win.

Atlanta hit .262 in the sweep, led by Middle Blocker Khori Louis, who finished with 9 kills on 11 attempts. Opposite Hitter Merritt Beason tagged 14 kills in a three-set match, hitting a .286.

Vibe put up strong defensive efforts, totaling 53 blocks as a team. Three Vibe players broke into double digits in digs for the three-set match: Outside Hitter Leah Edmond tallied 11 digs, Libero Morgan Hentz tallied 10 digs, and Outside Hitter Pia Timmer grabbed 10 digs as well.

Middle Blocker McKenna Vicini returned to her old stomping grounds, competing against her team from last season, tagging one block in the match.

For the serve and pass game, the Vibe brought the heat as they put up nine aces over the Thrill's one. Edmond led the team with five aces, having a few back-to-back in the second set.

Setter Marlie Monserez dished out 36 assists, just shy of her record in a three-set match this past season.

Atlanta finishes their season-opening road trip, ending the weekend with a 1-1 record. Their next match will be on Thursday, January 16th at Gas South Arena - marking the home opener of the season! First serve is set for 7 p.m. ET.

