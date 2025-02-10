Vibe Present HBCU Night - Honoring Black History Month

ATLANTA, Ga. - In celebration of Black History Month, Atlanta Vibe, the city's premier professional women's volleyball team, is proud to host HBCU Night this Sunday, February 16, at 6:00 p.m. ET at Gas South Arena. The evening will be a powerful celebration of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), featuring exciting performances and events that honor the rich legacy of HBCUs in culture, education, and sports.

Partnering with Air Force reserves and the National Society of Black Sports Professionals, the Atlanta Chapter, there is a $10 ticket for college students for the HBCU Night Match found at the LINK HERE. This includes an exclusive networking event starting at 5:05 p.m. prior to the match with Black industry leaders, including:

Edwin Moses (Chairman Emeritus at US Anti-Doping Agency)

Shana Scott (VP of Community Impact at American Heart Association)

Sophie Gibson (Founder and CEO of VIVO360, Inc.)

Rennie Curran (Former NFL Player and CEO of Game Changer Coaching)

Eddie Newsom (SVP, Market Sales Director at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management)

Joe Johnson (Former NBA Player)

The event promises to be a memorable experience for all ages, blending sports, music, and cultural pride. Here are some other events you won't want to miss:

Step Team Performances - by members of the Divine Nine fraternities and sororities

National Anthem - sung by the Morehouse College Alumni

Halftime Drum Performance - the Atlanta Ol' School Drummers will be performing live during halftime

