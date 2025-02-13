Vibe Defeat Rise in Thursday Night Road Match

February 13, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (5-5) defeated the Grand Rapids Rise (4-5) on Thursday night at Van Andel Arena. This is the Vibe's first win over the Rise in the 2025 season.

The Vibe's overall record against the Grand Rapids Rise this season is 1-1.

Atlanta's defense pressed throughout the match, finishing with 70 total digs as a team. Libero Morgan Hentz led the team with 21 digs, while setter Marlie Monserez followed with 20 in total.

On offense, the Vibe had four players hit above .300, including outside hitter Pia Timmer (.348), middle blocker Taya Beller (.474), middle blocker Khori Louis (.429), and Monserez (.400). Outside hitter Leah Edmond led the team with 17 kills while opposite hitter Anna Dixon closely followed with 14 kills.

On serve receive, the Vibe had a 26% perfect pass percentage compared to the Rise's 19%. The Vibe totaled 10 aces on the match, having Edmond lead the force with four service aces, now being tied for first in the league in total aces (21) on the season.

The Vibe will head back home for their next match on Sunday, February 16th to host their HBCU Night, celebrating Black History Month. They will take on the league's newest team Indy Ignite for the first time this season. First serve is set for 6:00 p.m. ET.

Notes

Atlanta totaled 70 digs on the match, having Hentz (21 digs) and Monserez (20) lead the team

Offense was wide-spread, with four players having hitting percentages above .300

The Vibe brought service pressure, collecting 10 service aces total as a team

