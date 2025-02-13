San Diego Mojo's Dahlke Scores 24 Points in Four-Set Loss Indy Ignite

February 13, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - The San Diego Mojo fell in four sets to the Indy Ignite, 25-21, 25-14, 18-25, 25-15, at the Fishers Event Center on Thursday night. It marked the fourth-straight loss for San Diego, dropping the Mojo to 3-6 on the year, while Indy improved to 5-4.

San Diego native Kendra Dahlke was stellar for the Mojo, leading the match with season highs of 24 points and 22 kills, hitting .327 on the night, while adding two aces and 11 digs for her sixth double-double of the season. The outside hitter has tallied double-digit kill efforts in a San Diego-record eight consecutive games, while her 22 kills are tied for sixth best in team history and the 24 points equaled the seventh-most for a Mojo player.

Middle blockers Lauren Page and Ronika Stone scored nine and eight points, respectively, with Page tallying four kills, four blocks and a service ace and Stone collecting eight kills with a .412 hitting percentage. Setter DaYeong Lee led San Diego with 36 assists and added nine digs and outside hitter Elise McGhee had a career-best 10 digs in her second career start.

San Diego opened an early 4-3 advantage in set one before Indy rattled off five-straight points to force a San Diego timeout. The Ignite kept rolling out of the break, earning the next two points to go up 10-4 before back-to-back points courtesy a Stone kill and a Jenaisya Moore smash ended Indy run. San Diego cut the deficit to 13-10, but another Indy run put the home side ahead by seven points, 21-14. The Mojo collected themselves and began to chip away, moving into striking distance after three kills from Dahlke, a block by Page and an Indy service error had the Mojo down two points, 23-21. The Mojo rally stalled there, as Indy secured the final two points to win the set, 25-21. Dahlke led both teams with eight points and seven kills in the first frame.

It was all Indy Ignite early in set two, jumping out to a 12-4 lead before a Mojo side out ended a 9-1 Indy run. The teams traded the next nine points before a mini-run by Indy opened a 10-point lead, 19-9. Dahlke won the next two points via a kill and a service ace, but the Mojo would not move any closer, falling in set two, 25-14. Dahlke was once again the top scorer in the set with six kills and an ace.

The Mojo defense started clicking in set three with San Diego opening a 5-2 lead courtesy of blocks by Page and middle blocker Rainelle Jones. The offense began rolling from there, building a 10-4 lead with outside hitter Kayla Lund registering three kills early in the set. Indy battled back and cut the San Diego lead to two, 12-10, but would not move any closer. A Dahlke hammer down the left line pushed the lead back to six, 21-15, before San Diego closed out the set with a 25-18 win. Lund paced the Mojo effort in set three, tallying five kills with a .571 hitting percentage.

Set four started off tight with the sides splitting the first six points until Indy gained control and pressed to a 13-7 lead. The Ignite were in command from there, hitting .444 in the frame to win the set, 25-15. Dahlke was once again the high scorer, posting seven kills in the set.

San Diego now travels to Nebraska to face the Omaha Supernovas on Sunday, Feb. 16. First serve from the CHI Health Center will be at 1:00 p.m. PT and the game will stream live on YouTube.

