Veteran Leadership, Offseason Preparation Keys to a Good Start

With Warriors training camp fast approaching, the team is focused on laying the foundation for a strong start to the upcoming season.

A good start can set the tone for the rest of the year, and the Warriors know the importance of being ready from day one. Returning veterans like Matt Beers are determined to build on the momentum from last season and help the younger players adapt quickly.

It starts with the preparation over the summer, making the most of training camp and building team chemistry.

Vancouver returns their core, and the familiarity with the coaching staff and the systems already puts the group ahead of where they were last season. It took some time last year for the group to get comfortable with the system and feel like it was second nature, but once it came together their productivity was near the top of the league.

The Warriors were the second-highest scoring team in the NLL in the final eight games of the season, totalling 107 goals, including a season-high 21-goal game against the Philadelphia Wings.

"I do believe strongly that we're going to start a lot faster on offence than we did last year," said Beers. "We're not teaching 10 players the offence, we're going to integrate a few players that are new, but we definitely have a head start on how we started last year because we're familiar with the system offensively."

"I'm really excited to add pieces like Cormier and Peshko and all the new guys," he added.

Part of the Warriors' culture and something General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky preaches is coming to camp in shape. The Warriors dedicate the NLL offseason to their fitness, some of them also playing together (or against each other) full-time in the PLL, Senior A or Junior A lacrosse.

"Something that we feel very strongly about in Vancouver is making sure we put our best foot forward; we're getting the team workouts together and all the things we've been doing to get ready for the season."

Warriors' trainer Matt Holtmann trains a handful of the players in the offseason as well, so the team gets to see each other and continue to train together. Beers likes to workout, shoot the ball and spend time with his teammates ahead of their coaching duties for the newly launched Warriors Elite Academy. Leading the program and coaching there alongside fellow defencemen Reid Bowering, Jackson Suboch, Brayden Laity, and forward Adam Charalambides is just another opportunity to spend time together while helping develop the next generation of lacrosse stars.

"There's definitely been times where we've been together and pushed each other to get ready for the season so that's always helpful," Beers said.

The 13-year NLL veteran says his preparation is different than it has been in years past, taking a bit more time to rest his body rather than playing through the summer.

"I know what to expect and I know what I need to get ready for and it's making sure that everything's done with a purpose. When we start, it's going to be all systems go," Beers said.

At training camp, the group gets on the same page and veterans like Beers play a part in helping bring the younger players and new additions up to speed.

"The coaches have the whole team that they have to prepare, but we have chances once we're finished a drill to have a one-on-ones with individuals and if there's any questions guys like Dilksy, Mydske, myself, some of the veteran players are always really open to helping and sharing our knowledge and I really think that helps some of the younger players get up to the speed that it takes to play in the NLL," Beers said.

Vancouver has a talented group of new additions, a unified locker room, and coaching staff poised to make an impact from opening faceoff.

For Beers and the Warriors, it' all about maximizing every opportunity to be ready when the season begins - because in the NLL, every game matters.

