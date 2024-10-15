Albany FireWolves Fall Skills Camp Registration Now Open

October 15, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves are thrilled to announce that registration for the Albany FireWolves Training Academy's Fall Skills Camp is now open.

The Fall Skills Camp gives both first time and experienced players the opportunity to improve their skills and knowledge of box lacrosse. The FireWolves are committed to growing the game of lacrosse in the Capital Region and our camps provide opportunities for local players to learn box lacrosse from the pros. One day maybe these young players will go on to play in the National Lacrosse League.

This skills camp is for players to learn the ins and outs of box lacrosse over four sessions from current NLL pros. The camp will feature appearances by FireWolves players Dyson Williams, Sam Firth, and Will Johansen. All participants will receive a free ticket to the Albany FireWolves home opener on Saturday, November 30 at MVP Arena.

Dates:

Wednesdays

October 30

November 6

November 13

November 20

Time:

(Grade 2 to 4): 5:00 PM to 6:15 PM

(Grade 5 to 8): 6:30 PM to 7:45 PM

Location:

Watervliet Dome

1300 2nd Ave

Watervliet, NY 12189

For more info about camps and clinics offered by the Albany FireWolves Training Academy click here.

The FireWolves will open the 2024-25 NLL season on Saturday, November 30 at MVP Arena as they begin their journey toward the NLL Championship.

Don't miss out on the FireWolves' Home Opener Family Pack of 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 sodas for only $99! Purchase the deal here: https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/AFWFamilyPack

Season tickets for the FireWolves 2024-25 season are available now! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-362-4900.

