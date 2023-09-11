Veteran Defenseman Mark Louis Reunites with Andrew Lord, Signs with Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, announced today that the club has signed veteran defenseman Mark Louis to an ECHL contract ahead of the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours.

Louis, 36, signs with the Swamp Rabbits after spending the last seven season in Europe and six seasons with the Cardiff Devils of the Elite Ice Hockey League in the United Kingdom. The 6'4", 225-pounder began his European tenure during the 2016-17 season and appeared in 264 games for Cardiff since then. Louis helped Cardiff capture a pair of EIHL Championships, one in 2017 and the other, under now Swamp Rabbits Head Coach/General Manager Andrew Lord in 2018. In his final season with the Wales-based club, Louis recorded four assists in 43 games.

"Louis is a big signing for our organization," said Lord. "He brings veteran experience, size, toughness, and a great desire to compete and win. He and I had several good years working together overseas, and I'm thrilled to work alongside him again. I know he's hungry to have a great season, and he will bring an overall game that not many players can bring anymore in today's modern game."

"I'm really looking forward to this upcoming season in Greenville," said Louis. "Lordo and the organization have built something special over the last few years, and I'm excited to be a part of that."

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Louis briefly departed Cardiff for a single season with HK Dukla Michalovce in Slovakia for the 2020-21 campaign.

A native of Ponoka, Alberta, Louis began his professional career during the 2011-12 season, appearing in 23 games for the Portland Pirates in the American Hockey League. In April, 2012, Louis was signed to an NHL deal with the Phoenix Coyotes, remaining with the Pirates for the nearly three seasons before his rights were traded to the New York Islanders in 2015.

During the 2015-16 season, Louis played his only ECHL season for the Orlando Solar Bears, skating in 71 games and posting 10 points (3g, 7a).

The Swamp Rabbits will open the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 21, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

