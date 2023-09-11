Tyson Fawcett, F Returns to Reading for 2023-24 Season

September 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Monday that forward Tyson Fawcett has signed with the club for the 2023-24 season.

"I am super excited to get back to the Royals and get back into such a first class organization," Fawcett said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity I have here and can't wait to do something special with this team and bring a championship back to Reading!"

Fawcett, 30, signs with the Royals for his tenth professional season. The Barrie, Ontario, Canada native joins the club after four seasons with the Manchester Storm in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) in the United Kingdom. With the Storm, Fawcett was an alternate captain in 2020-21 and 2022-23, and recorded 88 points (41g, 47a) and 137 penalty minutes in 168 games.

The 5'7", 165-pound, right-shot forward played six games for the Royals in the 2018-19 season after being acquired in a trade from the Jacksonville Icemen on January 30, 2019. In his six games with Reading, Fawcett recorded one goal and two penalty minutes. He has played 296 ECHL career games and has produced 54 goals and 122 points. As a rookie with Brampton in 2014-15, Fawcett made the ECHL All-Star game and generated nine goals and 24 points. The next season with Evansville, Fawcett scored a career-best 22 goals and 42 points. He was Elmira's alternate captain in 2016-17 and has played for the Tulsa Oilers (2016-17), Fort Wayne Komets (2017-18), Jacksonville Icemen (2017-19) and Atlanta Gladiators (2018-19) along with the Royals.

Additionally, Fawcett played two seasons in the OHL (2012-14) with his hometown Barrie Colts and notched 35 goals and 70 points in 130 games.

-

Coach Quote:

"We're excited to add Tyson to our group for the 23/24 season. He has a great deal of experience within our league and will help boost our leadership group. His work ethic will help push our team to continue to improve." - Head Coach James Henry.

2023-24 roster:

Forwards (10): Solag Bakich, Alec Butcher, Tyson Fawcett, Brendan Hoffmann, Spencer Kennedy, Austin Master, Mason McCarty, Yvan Mongo, Devon Paliani, Shane Sellar

Defensemen (3): Mike Chen, Tyler Heidt, Trevor Thurston

Goaltenders (1): Jacob Kucharski

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.