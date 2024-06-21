Vernon AdamsJr. Goes Deep to Open up the Game: CFL

June 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







Vernon Adams Jr connects with Alexander Hollins for a 71-yard TD to open up the game 7-0 for BC.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.