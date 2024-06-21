Vernon AdamsJr. Goes Deep to Open up the Game: CFL
June 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
Vernon Adams Jr connects with Alexander Hollins for a 71-yard TD to open up the game 7-0 for BC.
