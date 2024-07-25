Vermont Wins NECBL Record 10th Straight, 6-4

July 25, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release









Vermont Mountaineers on game night

(, Credit: River Mitchell Social Media/Photography Intern) Vermont Mountaineers on game night(, Credit: River Mitchell Social Media/Photography Intern)

MONTPELIER, Vt - History in the making in the NECBL on July 25, as the Vermont Mountaineers won their record 10th game in a row while North Adams lost a record 13th straight game. The Mountaineers rallied for the second-straight night with a 6-4 victory.

The Basics

Score : Vermont 6 North Adams 4

Records: North Adams (12-26) | Vermont (27-8)

Location: Montpelier, Vt. | Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap:

North Adams set a record for consecutive losses in 2023 with 12. Could break that. VT has won nine games twice this season. If they win 10 it'll be the longest streak in team history.

Vermont got on the board first in the second inning. Pierce Baurle doubled to left, before coming around to score on a two-out double by Aydin Wright.

North Adams took the lead in the third inning, scoring three runs all with two outs. A single and a walk put two runners on, followed by an RBI single by Jayder Raifstanger. A two-run double by DJ Perron made it 3-1. A solo shot in the fourth by Derek Paris made it 4-1.

Brandon Adams stranded a runner at third in the fifth to keep the deficit at three.

Vermont had a great opportunity to get back a couple runs in the home half, but Joseph Sabbath struckout the tying runner with two in scoring position.

Vermont knotted things up in the bottom of the sixth. The first two hitters reached on a walk and single, before moving to third on a wild pitch. Brennan Hyde doubled off the left field wall to cut the deficit to 4-3. Beau Root drove in Hyde with a two-out single to left field.

Vermont took the lead in the seventh. A one-out bases loaded walk to Wright made it 5-4. A strikeout and a pop up ended the threat.

Vermont loaded the bases in the eighth again and Hyde was hit with a pitch to make it 6-4.

Derek Benzinger stranded the game-tying run to hold off for the win.

Game Notes

WP: Brandon Adams (3-2) | LP: Harper Flint (0-2) | Sv: Derek Benzinger (1)

DM Jefferson extended his on-base to 15 games.

Hyde picked up his first two hits of the summer while driving in three runs

Vermont left 15 runners on base while North Adams stranded six.

Benzinger continued his dominance without allowing an earned run for the fifth straight time.

North Adams lost all three games to Vermont by a combined five runs.

Up Next

Vermont travels to Sanford, Maine for the final time this season to take on the Mainers at Goodall Park. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be watched on the NECBL Broadcast Network.

For continuing coverage of the Vermont Mountaineers, bookmark thevermontmountaineers.com and follow the Mountaineers on X, Instagram, and Facebook.

Images from this story



Vermont Mountaineers on game night

(River Mitchell Social Media/Photography Intern)

• Discuss this story on the New England Collegiate Baseball League message board...





New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.