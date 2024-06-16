Vermont Secures First Place in North Division with 7-5 Victory over Keene

June 16, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release









Vermont Mountaineers' Samuel Angelo in action

Vermont Mountaineers' Samuel Angelo in action

MONTPELIER, Vt.. - The Vermont Mountaineers earned their revenge for Friday's loss to Keene with a 7-5 victory to secure first place in the North Division at Montpelier Recreation Field.

The Basics

Score: Vermont - 7, Keene - 5

Records: Keene (6-4) | Vermont (7-3)

Location: Montpelier, Vt. | Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap

Keene hit the ground running with an RBI single from Bryce Molinario that scored fellow Penn Stater Joe Jaconski in the first.

The Swamp Bats would extend the lead to two off of a sacrifice fly from Alex Calarco that brought home Ripken Reese in the third.

Vermont responded with a three-run bottom half of the third to take a 3-2 lead.

Keene tied things up in the top half of the fourth after an error allowed Joe Jaconski to bring home a runner on a groundout.

Another multi-run inning for the Mountaineers in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI double from JoJo Sanchez gave Vermont the lead 5-3.

Keene cut the lead in half in the fifth, but the green and white responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it 7-4.

Jaconskie got another RBI in the top of the eighth, but the scoring stopped there for the Swamp Bats and Brian Foley shut the door with a 7-5 final.

Game Notes

WP: Max Simpson (1-0) | LP: Varner (1-1) | Sv: Foley (1)

Cam Santerre reached base on 4-of-5 plate appearances.

Vermont had two home runs get called back, one for a foul ball and one for a long single.

Max Jensen extended his hit streak to eight games.

Joe Jaconski extended his hit streak to four games and Bryce Molinaro extended his to five.

Up Next

The Mountaineers take a day off before heading back down to Danbury to take on the Westerners for the second time in seven days. First pitch from Rogers Park is set for 6:30 p.m. You can follow along on the NECBL Broadcast Network.

Images from this story

