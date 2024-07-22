Vermont Moves to 25-8 on the Year with DH Sweep
July 22, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)
Vermont Mountaineers News Release
MONTPELIER, Vt- Vermont won games seven and eight in a row with a doubleheader sweep over the Martha's Vineyard sharks at Montpelier Recreation Field.
The Basics
Score (Game One): Vermont 10 Martha's Vineyard 5
Score (Game Two): Vermont 8 Martha's Vineyard 2
Records: Martha's Vineyard (16-18) | Vermont (25-8)
Location: Montpelier, Vt.| Montpelier Recreation Field
Rapid Recap Game One
After a 46-day delay, Martha"s Vineyard struck first with an RBI double From Mason Zambo to make it 8-5.
Vermont responded quickly with a run in the sixth and seventh inning to make it 10-5
Tyler Cox shut the door on the mound over the last two innings to secure the win 10-5.
Rapid Recap Game Two
Vermont scored twice in the opening frame without recording a hit. A pair of walks and a hit batter loaded the bases with one out. A walk to Josean Sanchez and a sacrifice fly by Aydin Wright made it 2-0.
The Sharks cut the lead in half in the second inning. Lance Trippel singled with one out and stole second. He scored on a one-out error to make it 2-1.
The home team struck again in the next inning. A walk and single put a pair of runners on. They moved up on a sacrifice bunt, before Tyler Cox drove them both in with a sharp liner to left center field to make it 4-1.
Vermont starter Reed Interdonato settled in the third. A walk put a runner on first, but a strikeout and a dart to second from Wright got the runner out to end the frame.
The Sharks threatened with the bases loaded with one away in the fourth. Interdonato escaped the jam striking out the last two batters to leave the bases full and keep a 4-1 lead for Vermont.
Game Notes
Game One: WP: Tyler Cox (1-0) | LP: Luke Brown (1-1) |
Tyler Ganus has reached base in all 15 games
DM Jefferson continued his on-base streak to 13 games
Josiah Ragsdale has a hit in each of the last nine games.
Game Two - WP | Reed Interdonato (3-1) | LP: Justin Leguernic (0-1) | Sv:
Tyler Ganus has reached base in all 16 games
Aydin Wright was 2-for-2 on runners stealing behind the dish.
DM Jefferson was taken out after getting hit in the hand on a pitch in the first inning.
Up Next
The Mountaineers are back in action tomorrow against the Bristol Blues at Recreation Field. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be watched on the NECBL Broadcast Network.
Photo credit: River Mitchell, Social Media/Photography Intern
Photo credit: River Mitchell, Social Media/Photography Intern
New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 22, 2024
