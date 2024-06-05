Vermont Mountaineers Win First Game of Season over Newport in Extras

June 5, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers at bat

NEWPORT, R.I. - The Vermont Mountaineers won a barnburner in 10 innings against the Newport Gulls, 12-8 at Cardines Field in NECBL action.

The Basics

Score: Newport 8, Vermont - 12

Records: Newport (1-1) | Vermont (1-1)

Location: Newport, R.I. | Cardines Field

Rapid Recap

Vermont loaded the bases with nobody out in the first inning, but three straight outs ended the threat.

Newport broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the third inning thanks to a double by Matthew Ossenfort that scored two.

The two teams traded runs in the fourth inning, with two unearned runs from the Mountaineers and a two-RBI single from Randy Seymour

Vermont exploded for five runs in the fifth inning to take a 7-4 lead.

Newport scored two runs in the sixth and ninth inning to send the game to extras.

The Mountaineers put up a four-run outburst in the 10th that was led by a Casey Bishop sacrifice fly and shut the door with the bases loaded to secure the first win of the season.

Game Notes

WP: Kutz (1-0) | LP: Delucia (0-1)

20 runs combined with 27 hits total and 25 runners left on base.

Four Vermont hitters finished with two RBIs

Every Mountaineer hitter in the starting lineup got on base

Randy Seymour finished with 4 RBIs on 2-for-5 hitting.

Up Next

Vermont wraps up the two-game road trip on Martha's Vineyard to take on the Sharks at the Shark Tank. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

