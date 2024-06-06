Vermont Mountaineers to Have Eight Games Streaming Exclusively on ESPN+

June 6, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







MONTPELIER, Vermont - As the 2024 New England Collegiate Baseball League season kicks into full gear, the Vermont Mountaineers look to secure their fourth NECBL championship, with eight games that will stream exclusively on ESPN+.

The NECBL selected Vermont as one of three ESPN+ pilot broadcast sites for 2024 along with the Bristol Blues and Sanford Mainers. Three games at Montpelier Recreational Field will stream exclusively on ESPN+ with the first being Saturday, June 22 against the North Shore Navigators.

On Friday, July 12, Vermont will host the Danbury Westerners in another ESPN+ game before wrapping up the home slate of ESPN+ games on Tuesday, July 30 against the Upper Valley Nighthawks at Montpelier Recreational Field..

The Newport Gulls, Valley Blue Sox, and Keene Swamp Bats are slated to have all home games streamed exclusively on ESPN+, meaning the Mountaineers will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ an additional three times in June and two times in July.

All 36 of Vermont's remaining games will appear on THE NECBL Network. Fans can subscribe to the NECBL Network powered by HUDL TV internet broadcasts at necblnetwork.com. There are options to purchase games individually, weekly, monthly, or to subscribe for the season.

• Discuss this story on the New England Collegiate Baseball League message board...





New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from June 6, 2024

Vermont Mountaineers to Have Eight Games Streaming Exclusively on ESPN+ - Vermont Mountaineers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.