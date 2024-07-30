Vermont Falls to Upper Valley in Governor's Cup Finale

July 30, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







MONTPELIER, Vt. - The Vermont Mountaineers dropped the final game of the Governors Cup Series against the Upper Valley Nighthawks on Tuesday night by a score of 11-1. Vermont had already secured the Governors Cup victory in last game at Upper Valley for the third-straight season.

The Basics

Score: Vermont 1 - Upper Valley 11

Records: Upper Valley (17-26) | Vermont (30-11)

Location: Montpelier, Vt. | Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap:

Vermont starter Jacob Lapham ran into trouble early and Upper Valley took advantage. Three singles, a pair of hit batters allowed the guests to score 3 runs. An inning ending double play with runners on the corners got the Mountaineers out of the jam.

The Mountaineers loaded the base in the third with a hit batter, a double, and a walk. A sacrifice fly by DM Jefferson scored Johnny Knox to cut the lead to two.

The Nighthawks scored three more runs in the fourth, all three before Tommy Flaherty recorded an out.

After going down in order in the fourth and fifth innings, Vermont got a pair of back-to-back singles by Brennan Hyde and Beau Root with two away. Jacob Price induced a flyball to keep Vermont from scoring.

Upper Valley tacked on five runs in the last two innings for the 11-1 lead.

Game Notes

WP: Jacob Price (1-2) | LP:Jacob Lapham (1-1) | Sv: Jordan Savinon (1)

Josiah Ragsdale extended his on-base streak with a third inning walk while DM Jefferson did the same with a walk in the first.

Jacob Price pitched six strong innings for his first win of the summer. He gave up one run on three hits while striking out four hitters. He walked two batters.

Vermont falls to 8-7 when giving up the first run of the game.

Up Next

Vermont hosts Ocean State for the regular season finale at Montpelier Recreation Field on Wednesday. They will be two seven-inning games with the first one set for 4 p.m. You can watch it online on the NECBL Broadcast Network. The 2024 postseason starts on Thursday, August 1 with a best-of-three series at Montpelier Recreation Field at 6:30 p.m. That game will be exclusively on ESPN Plus.

