Vermont Extends Win Streak to Four with a 11-4 Victory over Bristol

June 10, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







BRISTOL, Conn. - The Vermont Mountaineers extended their win streak to four as they took down the undefeated Bristol Blues at Muzzy Field, 11-4.

By Josh Bartostik, Media Relations Assistant Director

The Basics

Score: Vermont - 11, Bristol - 4

Records: Bristol (5-1) | Vermont (4-1)

Location: Bristol, Conn. | Muzzy Field

Rapid Recap

Bristol struck early in the bottom of the first off an RBI double from Anton Lazits to make it 1-0.

Vermont would tie the game with an RBI hit from Nic Notorangelo in the second, and take the lead in the third off a wild pitch 2-1.

The Blues tied things up at two apiece in the bottom of the fourth off a wild pitch of their own.

After an RBI double gave Vermont the lead in the fifth, a three-run top of the seventh broke the game open 6-2.

Andrew Luczak worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh and the Mountaineers bats followed him up with a four-run eighth to make it 10-2.

Notorangelo would make it 11-2 after an RBI triple, and Bristol scored two in the ninth to wrap things up at 11-4.

Game Notes

WP: Interdonato (1-0) | LP: Kell (1-1) | Sv: Luczak (1)

Bristol went four straight innings without recording a hit from the third to the sixth.

Vermont has now scored 40 runs in the last four games

Cam Santerre extends his on-base streak to five games with a walk and a hit by pitch.

Sam Angelo reached base on all five plate appearances, with two doubles, two walks, and a hit by pitch. He also drove in three runs to lead the Vermont offense

Up Next

The Mountaineers continue the road trip when they visit the Danbury Westerners tomorrow. First pitch from Rogers Park is set for 6:30 p.m You can follow along on the NECBL Broadcast Network.

