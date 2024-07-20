Vermont Erases a Five-Run Deficit to Even Governors Cup Series with a 10-5 Victory

HARTFORD, Vt. - After a five-day layoff, the Vermont Mountaineers mounted their largest comeback of the season with a 10-5 win over the Upper Valley Nighthawks in game six of the Governors Cup Series. The Mountaineers overcame a five-run deficit en route to their sixth straight win.

The Basics

Score: Vermont 10- Upper Valley 5

Records: Vermont (23-8) | Upper Valley (16-18)

Location: Hartford, Vt.| Maxfield Sports Complex

Rapid Recap

Upper Valley jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first, with a three-run blast off the bat of Gehrig Frei.

The home team tacked on a pair of runs to take a 5-0 lead in the second inning, chasing Jacob Lapham from the game.

Vermont broke up the shutout in the third inning as Casey Bishop led off the frame reaching on an error, before swiping second base. He was driven in by Josiah Ragsdale to make it 5-1.

The Mountaineers rally continued in the fourth inning, all with two outs. After a hit batter and a double, Tyler Cox made it 5-3 with a two-out, two-run single. He came around to score two batters later on a single from Pierce Bauerle, making it 5-4 in favor of Upper Valley.

After a timely double-play in the home half of the fifth kept the Nighthawks up by only a run, Vermont took the lead in the sixth with Tyler Cox hitting his second home run of the season with a two-run blast.

The Mountaineers scored runs in each of the following innings, with Tyler Ganus hitting a timely pinch hit two run single to make it 9-5 in the eighth inning.

The bullpen combined for seven plus shutout innings with relievers limiting the Nighthawks to just four baserunners in that span. Vermont added another run in the ninth for a 10-5 lead.

Game Notes

WP: Derek Benzinger (1-0) | LP: Brendan Walker (0-1) |

DM Jefferson now has a 12 game on-base streak. He also had two doubles on the night.

Cox came into the game with just three RBI's. He drove in a game-high four runs, including hitting his second home run of the season.

Derek Benzinger came in relief in the bottom of the fifth, going two scoreless innings.

Ganus continued his stretch of reaching base in every single game he's appeared in with his pinch hit single in the eighth inning.

Ragsdale extended his hit streak to nine games with a pair of hits.

Up Next

Vermont takes a day off as the 2024 NECBL All Star game takes place at Muzzy Field in Bristol, Conn. on Sunday, July 21. The home run derby is set to start at 2:45 p.m. while the game is set to begin at 5:10 p.m. You can watch the home run derby on the NECBL Broadcast Network while the game is exclusively on ESPN Plus. Here's all the info the entire day. Vermont returns to action with a split double header on Monday, July 22 at Montpelier Recreation Field. The first game is a continuation from June 6 in Martha's Vineyard. That starts at 4 p.m. Game two is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. You can watch it on the NECBL Broadcast Network.

