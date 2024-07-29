Vermont Drops Road Contest to Mainers in Rain Shortened Game

July 29, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







SANFORD, Maine - The Vermont Mountaineers dropped their final regular season road game of the season to the red-hot Sanford Mainers on Monday night by a score of 6-3 in seven innings. The game was called due to rain.

The Basics

Score : Vermont 3 Sanford 6

Records: Sanford (26-17) | Vermont (30-10)

Location: Sanford, Maine | Goodall Park

Rapid Recap:

After two scoreless innings, Vermont jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third. A pair of walks and a stolen base put runners on the corners with one out. An infield single followed by a failed pickoff made it 3-0.

After Vermont went down quietly in the top of the fourth, Sanford got two runs back in the home half. A couple errors and infield singles made it 3-2 in favor of the Mountaineers. Max Moss escaped anymore damage with a strikeout to end the inning with a runner on first.

Sanford did knot things up in the fifth. Caleb Shpur reached on a two-out error and scored on a double to the right center gap by Christopher Willis.

Sanford took their first lead of the game in the sixth frame. Back-to-back walks started the inning. After a failed bunt attempt, both runners moved over on a passed ball. A single made it 4-3. After Charlie Hale got a pair of outs with a pair of runners in scoring position, a two-out blooper to left field drove in both runners for a 6-3 edge.

Game Notes

WP: Daniel McAliney (1-0) | LP: Max Moss (1-2)

Tyler Ganus has reached in all 20 games he's appeared in with his third-inning walk.

Sanford extended their win streak to 11 games.

Up Next

Vermont returns home for the final game of the Governors Cup Series against the Upper Valley Nighthawks on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. from Montpelier Recreation Field. The game will be broadcasted exclusively on ESPN Plus. There will also be postgame fireworks following the conclusion of the game.

