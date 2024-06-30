Vermont Drops Both Double-Header Games, Governor's Cup Series Tied.

June 30, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

HARTFORD, Vt- The Vermont Mountaineers saw their win streak snapped as Upper Valley evened the Governor's Cup at 2-2 with two wins on Sunday at the Maxfield Sports Complex.

Game One Box Score | Game Two Box Score

The Basics

Score (Game One): Upper Valley 6 - Vermont 1

Score (Game Two): Upper Valley 5 Vermont 4

Records: Upper Valley (8-11) | Vermont (14-5)

Location: Hartford, Vt.| Maxfield Sports Complex

Rapid Recap Game One

Both pitchers were dueling, each going three scoreless innings.

A six-run outburst in the fourth inning gave Upper Valley the lead and they never looked back, capped off by a home run from DJ Pacheco.

Vermont got a run back off of an RBI double from Casey Bishop, but that was all she wrote for the Mountaineers.

Rapid Recap Game Two

A triple from Max Jensen and a wild pitch gave Vermont an early 1-0 lead.

The Mountaineers scored a run in the third and fourth to push the lead to 3-0.

DJ Pacheco hit his second home run of the day to make it a 3-1 ball game after four innings.

Vermont pushed another run across in the top of the seventh.

Upper Valley exploded for four runs in the bottom of the seventh, including a walk-off single from Gehrig Frei to secure the double-header sweep.

Game Notes

Game One: WP: Halton Hardy (2-1) | LP: DJ Helwig (0-1) | Sv:

Josiah Ragsdale's extended his on-base streak to 13 games

Max Jensen's 15-game hitting streak came to an end.

Trey Christman extended his hitting streak to six games

Halton Hardy became the first starting pitcher this season to be in line for a win after pitching over four innings

The six runs Vermont gave up in the fourth were the most runs allowed in a single inning this season by the Mountaineers

Game Two - WP | Matt Zguro (2-0) | LP: Brandon Adams (2-2) | Sv:

DJ Pacheco homered in back-to-back games.

Brandon Adams had the first blown save of the season for Vermont

Up Next

The Mountaineers return home on Monday, July 1 to take on the Mystic Schooners for the second time this season. First pitch for the first-ever broadcast on ESPN Plus is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Montpelier Recreation Field.

Photo credit: Theo Braddock, Digital Media/Photography Intern

