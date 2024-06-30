Vermont Drops Both Double-Header Games, Governor's Cup Series Tied.
June 30, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)
Vermont Mountaineers News Release
HARTFORD, Vt- The Vermont Mountaineers saw their win streak snapped as Upper Valley evened the Governor's Cup at 2-2 with two wins on Sunday at the Maxfield Sports Complex.
The Basics
Score (Game One): Upper Valley 6 - Vermont 1
Score (Game Two): Upper Valley 5 Vermont 4
Records: Upper Valley (8-11) | Vermont (14-5)
Location: Hartford, Vt.| Maxfield Sports Complex
Rapid Recap Game One
Both pitchers were dueling, each going three scoreless innings.
A six-run outburst in the fourth inning gave Upper Valley the lead and they never looked back, capped off by a home run from DJ Pacheco.
Vermont got a run back off of an RBI double from Casey Bishop, but that was all she wrote for the Mountaineers.
Rapid Recap Game Two
A triple from Max Jensen and a wild pitch gave Vermont an early 1-0 lead.
The Mountaineers scored a run in the third and fourth to push the lead to 3-0.
DJ Pacheco hit his second home run of the day to make it a 3-1 ball game after four innings.
Vermont pushed another run across in the top of the seventh.
Upper Valley exploded for four runs in the bottom of the seventh, including a walk-off single from Gehrig Frei to secure the double-header sweep.
Game Notes
Game One: WP: Halton Hardy (2-1) | LP: DJ Helwig (0-1) | Sv:
Josiah Ragsdale's extended his on-base streak to 13 games
Max Jensen's 15-game hitting streak came to an end.
Trey Christman extended his hitting streak to six games
Halton Hardy became the first starting pitcher this season to be in line for a win after pitching over four innings
The six runs Vermont gave up in the fourth were the most runs allowed in a single inning this season by the Mountaineers
Game Two - WP | Matt Zguro (2-0) | LP: Brandon Adams (2-2) | Sv:
Josiah Ragsale extended his on-base streak to 13 games.
Trey Christman extended his hitting streak to six games.
DJ Pacheco homered in back-to-back games.
Brandon Adams had the first blown save of the season for Vermont
Up Next
The Mountaineers return home on Monday, July 1 to take on the Mystic Schooners for the second time this season. First pitch for the first-ever broadcast on ESPN Plus is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Montpelier Recreation Field.
Photo credit: Theo Braddock, Digital Media/Photography Intern
