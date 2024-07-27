Vermont Clinches North Division with Doubleheader Sweep of Keene

MONTPELIER, Vt- The Vermont Mountaineers clinched the North Division for the third consecutive season with a two-game sweep of the Keene SwampBats on Saturday. The Mountaineers held on with a 6-5 win in the opener, before powering their way to a 15-1 in the nightcap.

The Basics

Score (Game One): Vermont 6 Keene 5

Score (Game Two): Vermont 15 Keene 2

Records: Keene (24-17) | Vermont (29-9)

Location: Montpelier, Vt.| Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap Game One

Vermont scored early in the first. Josiah Ragsdale walked to start the game, stole second, and came around to score on an error to make it 1-0.

Keene tied it in the bottom half. A walk and a stolen base put a runner on base with two outs. Jake Millan doubled to the right field gap to plate the tying run.

The SwampBats took the lead in the second. A single and double put runners on corners with one out. A groundout to shortstop by Austin Hawke brought in the run for a 2-1 lead.

The Mountaineers took advantage of another error in the third inning and regained the lead. A two-out error scored one with runners on first and second. Johnny Knox drove the first pitch he saw over the left field wall to make it 5-2.

Keene continued its streak of scoring runs in each inning. A two-out single and a bobble in the outfield allowed Nicholas Romano to make it 5-3 in the third. A solo shot by Andrew Wiggins made it 5-4 in favor of Vermont.

Vermont added insurance in the fifth. DM Jefferson doubled with one out and came around on Knox's fourth RBI of the game.

Keene threatened in the sixth inning with runners on the corners and one out. Tyler Cox came out of the bullpen and got a strikeout and the runner at first was thrown out to end the frame.

Vermont held on to a one-run win with the game-winning run at the plate to clinch the North Division for the third consecutive year and top seed throughout the postseason.

Rapid Recap Game Two

Max Moss ran into some early trouble to start the game. But an inning-ending double play to escape without damage.

Vermont exploded for a nine run inning in the first, with seven of those runs coming with two outs.

A two-run home run from Brennan Hyde made it 11-0 in the second.

Keene broke up the no-hitter and shutout in the fourth inning. A leadoff triple came around to score on a ground out to make it 12-1

Vermont scored three more times while Keene scored once in the seventh for a 15-2 final.

Game Notes

Game One: WP: Christian Hale (1-0) | LP: Charles Oschell (0-1) | Sv: Tyler Cox (2)

Johnny Knox hit his first home run of the season and doubled his RBI total on the season, driving in four runs.

DM Jefferson continued his on-base streak, extending it to 17 games.

Keene came into the game tied in the league with the second best fielding percentage, but gave up five errors.

Game Two - WP: Keegan Burke (1-0) | LP: Joseph Carrea (2-1) |

DM Jefferson drove in four runs and extended his on-base streak to 18 games.

Brennan Hyde and Nate Waugh had three RBI's. Hyde also had three hits while he and Waugh scored three times.

The 15 runs was the most the Mountaineers have scored this season.

Sean Finn had his first-ever hit, stolen base, and run scored in the seventh for Keene.

The nine runs in the first inning were the most runs scored in an inning this season.

Up Next

Vermont heads to Upper Valley on Sunday to take on the Nighthawks in game seven of the Governors Cup Series. First pitch at the Maxfield Sports Complex is set for 5 p.m. You can watch the game on the NECBL Network.

