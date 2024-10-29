Venom Acquire Defenseman Jakob Stahl in Trade with Bobcats

October 29, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

NEWBURGH, NY - The Hudson Valley Venom of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) acquired defenseman Jakob Stahl in a trade with the Blue Ridge Bobcats in return for future considerations on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old from Sweden is in his first season playing in North America. He played in each of the Bobcats first four games this season and did not record a point. He has four penalty minutes and three shots on goal.

Stahl, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 212 pounds, played the past six seasons between Division 2 and 3 in Sweden's pro ranks. He had 90 points (36 goals, 54 assists) in 172 games there.

The Venom are back in action Friday, when they host the Binghamton Black Bears at Ice Time Sports Complex. Puck drops at 7 p.m. and tickets may be purchased at Ticketmaster or by calling 845-454-5800.

Their busy home weekend continues Saturday at 7 p.m. when the Venom host the Watertown Wolves.

