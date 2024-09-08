Velocity Takes Down Fuego, Secures Second Consecutive Win

September 8, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane and Central Valley have a history of producing low-scoring affairs, but Saturday's match followed a much different script, as Velocity FC notched a 3-2 win over Fuego FC.

After combining for just three goals in their previous two meetings, Velocity and Fuego erupted for five goals on 36 shots, thrilling a crowd of 3,108 at ONE Spokane Stadium.

The match marked Velocity's (7-4-4) first win against Fuego (3-10-2) across all competitions. The teams had drawn 1-1 in Spokane on April 27, and Central Valley edged out a 1-0 win in Fresno on July 19. Both of those earlier encounters were part of the Jägermeister Cup group stage, while Saturday's clash was a regular season USL League One matchup.

"You got to give Fuego credit," said Velocity head coach Leigh Veidman. "They came out and played well, but they opened the door for us on a couple occasions, and to be fair, we could have put another couple past them, but it is what it is. We take the three points and a huge week for us."

The result lifted Velocity to sixth place, just behind Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC (4th) and One Knoxville SC (5th) on goal differential. Central Valley remains at the bottom of the table.

Fuego came out strong, firing four shots before Velocity registered their first attempt within the opening 10 minutes. However, it was Spokane that struck first after Luis Gil followed up his own missed shot and delivered a quick pass inside the box to set up Andre Lewis for a one-touch goal in the 20th minute.

Central Valley provided an answer in the 25th minute, with Zahir Vazquez burying a shot from the center of the box. The score came off an assist from Javier Mariona, who delivered a well-placed pass in the box to Vazquez.

With both clubs seemingly taking turns attacking, Spokane broke the tie just two minutes later when Lewis sent a long pass up the field to a streaking Azriel Gonzalez, who took a few dribbles before drilling a shot past Fuego goalkeeper Andre Zuluaga.

Spokane added some cushion to its lead prior to halftime, with Ish Jome collecting his first goal in a Velocity uniform after intercepting a misplayed pass from a Central Valley defender to Zuluaga.

"I was like, 'Oh this is gonna be easy, just don't mess it up,'" Jome said. "[I was] just trying to stay calm and put it in the goal."

The match featured a different pace of play in the second half, with Fuego and Velocity taking more time during build-ups. The change in attacking style was evident by the number of combined shot attempts, which was 13 in the second half compared to 23 in the first.

The only goal registered in the second half came from Central Valley's Kevin Garcia, who corralled a missed shot with a follow-up volley that went past Velocity goalkeeper Brooks Thompson in the 82nd minute.

Despite several more late chances for Fuego, Velocity was able to hold off their opponents in the final minutes to secure their second consecutive victory. Spokane was fresh off a 2-1 win over Union Omaha on Wednesday.

"When you win, you just want to continue to win," Lewis said. "We need to get a home playoff game, and that's what we're hoping for. And whatever comes here in Spokane, we have to deal with business, and we only hope to win."

Veidman's club will conclude its three-match homestand next Saturday against South Georgia Tormenta FC. The match begins at 6 p.m. and will be celebrated as "Honor Educators Night."

After their battle against the Tormentas, Velocity will go on the road for the next three contests, starting with Forward Madison FC on Saturday, Sept. 21. Spokane will then visit Union Omaha on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and Central Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

