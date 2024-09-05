Velocity FC Wins Over Union Omaha

September 5, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC (6-4-4) continued their hot run in regular season play with a 2-1 victory over Union Omaha (8-3-4) who sits second on the table. Velocity has only lost one of its past seven regular season matches.

The match was tightly contested throughout, but second-half goals from Luis Gil and Camron Miller gave Union Omaha their second road loss in 2024, both of which came at the hands of Velocity.

CBS's national broadcast of the match provided a big stage for USL League One, and offered Velocity its first national pedestal, with fans repping Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) rally towels for the match's "Blue-Out" theme.

"We're aware of the occasion, but it's business as usual for us," said head coach Leigh Veidman. "We prepared after a long trip; there was probably one more day off than I would have liked to prepare for this game, but the guys came in fresh mentally, physically, and I think you saw their energy defensively tonight."

Veidman's squad came out on the front foot, registering the match's first shot on goal within the first minute, coming from Josh Dolling. Soon after, a good counterattack came from Masango Akale.

Despite the aggressive start, Union Omaha started to assert themselves defensively as the match progressed. Their uncharacteristic high pressure and ability to read and jump into the passing lanes put Velocity on the back foot for most of the first half.

"We scouted [Omaha], they have a specific way of playing, and they actually changed how they play to play against us, so we had to adapt within the game," Veidman said.

The closest chance in the first 45 for either team was inches away from falling behind the goal line off Union Omaha forward Pedro Dollabella's header. His shot bounced off the crossbar and nearly fell in the net before keeper Brooks Thompson was able to fend off the scoring opportunity.

The half ended with Velocity's only shot being their first-minute Dolling strike, while Union Omaha registered eight shots, and missed two big chances.

Once the second half got underway, Velocity's offensive prowess that had been suppressed suddenly opened up.

In the 47th minute, Luis Gil read a poor backpass from Omaha centerback Blake Malone to get an uncontested run at the keeper. Gil dribbled around the final defensive member of his former team to place the ball into the back of the net and register the match's first score.

"I was kind of waiting for the right moment," Gil said. "I saw the build-up for it, I [had] a little bit of a distance from that last defender but I was committed to it."

Gil has scored in all three matches against his former club this season, and was given "Goat of the Match" honors after the contest's conclusion.

After the score, Velocity became more defensive oriented in their tactical approach, and were able to ward off any attacking momentum from Union Omaha due to great defensive play from Thompson and their five-man backline.

Luis Gil found himself on the attack once again in the 73rd minute, getting a great first touch on a ball that flew down the far right side of the pitch. As his momentum picked up, he strode past Omaha defender Luca Mastrantonio, but was fouled, resulting in Mastrantonio receiving a yellow card and a free kick in great position.

As Derek Waldeck lobbed the kick into the penalty box, Camron Miller was able to locate the placement of the cross, and headed the ball directly past Omaha keeper Rashid Nuhu. This marks Miller's second goal in as many contests, and Waldeck's third assist to a member of the backline off a set piece in their last four matches.

"As a centerback, you've got to try and be different if you want to keep excelling in this sport," Miller said. "I feel like if I can bring goals to a team, I think that's pretty important."

After the crowd erupted and play started up again, Omaha was able to gather themselves in added time and put together a set piece goal. The corner kick came off the foot of Ryen Jiba, whose cross located Pedro Dollabella to give the match its final goal in the final minute of added time.

The win gives three points to Velocity, who are tied with Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC for sixth on the table with 22 points, six points away from falling outside of the playoff picture and three points away from Forward Madison FC, who sit at third.

Velocity remain with a match in hand over most of the USL League One teams, which puts them in great position for their Saturday slugfest against bottom-ranked Central Valley Fuego FC on Sept. 7th. Velocity will celebrate Hispanic and Latinx/a/o Heritage Night as well as host the Les Schwab-90+ Soccer Gear Donation Drive. Bring your new or used gear and receive a buy-one-get-one free coupon for a future Velocity match.

Aequus Sports LLC/USL Spokane has launched two professional soccer teams in Spokane, Wash. Spokane Zephyr FC, a women's professional team, plays in the USL Super League that is sanctioned as Division One by the U.S. Soccer Federation, with a home opener August 17 at ONE Spokane Stadium. The men's team, Spokane Velocity FC, is a Division III team in USL League One currently competing in their first season.

