Vegas Thrill, Communities in Schools of Southern Nevada & KTNV Launch 'Serving for Seniors' Campaign to Support High School Graduates

April 10, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

LAS VEGAS - The Vegas Thrill, in partnership with Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada and KTNV, announced their Serving for Seniors 2025 campaign, aimed at raising funds for high school seniors who need financial assistance for caps and gowns to walk at their graduations. The campaign will feature three key events from April 10, 2025, through April 19, 2025, to drive awareness and contributions.

Event Schedule:

ÂThe initiative kicks off at the Vegas Thrill match at Craggy Range in Lee's Family Forum on April 10, where fans and community members are encouraged to attend, dine, and support the cause. Dining begins at 4 p.m., match begins at 7 p.m.

ÂAt the next home match on April 13, attendees will have another opportunity to contribute at Craggy Range while enjoying the match. Dining begins at 1 p.m., match begins at 4 p.m.

ÂThe campaign will conclude with a watch party at Mackenzie River in Henderson at America First Arena at 6 p.m. on April 19, where fans can gather, enjoy great food, and make their final contributions.

For each event night, 20 percent of all meal purchases will be donated to Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada when they show the voucher provided on the website and social media. Fans can also donate directly via the KTNV website.

"We are thrilled to partner with Vegas Thrill and Channel 13 for the 'Serving for Seniors' campaign," said Debbie Palacios, Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada Executive Director. "This initiative will not only bring our community together for a great cause but also ensure that our graduating seniors have the resources and support they need to cross the finish line."

Vegas Thrill is committed to supporting students in their academic journey. "We're excited to support high school seniors through our partnership with Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada and Channel 13," said Vegas Thrill General Manager, Fran Flory. "Every student deserves the chance to celebrate their accomplishments without financial barriers, and we're proud to help make that possible."

To donate online to the campaign, visit cisnevada.org/donate.

