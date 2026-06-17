Vancouver Rise FC Announce 2026 Theme Matches

Published on June 16, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC today announced their 2026 theme match schedule, celebrating community and diversity throughout the season.

For more information on tickets to all Rise FC home matches, visit vanrisefc.com/tickets.

Vancouver Rise FC Theme Nights Schedule

Wednesday, July 29 - Bark at the Park

Saturday, August 8 - Pride Match

Saturday, August 29 - Future Stars, presented by TELUS

Saturday, September 5 - Soccer for Cancer Match

Saturday, September 19 - Campus Kick Off Match

Sunday, October 25 - Fan Appreciation Match, presented by Explore Burnaby

Bark At The Park: Wednesday, July 29 vs. Montreal Roses FC (7 p.m. PT)

Back by pup-ular demand, Bark at the Park returns for the 2026 season! Bring your furry friends down to see Rise FC battle it out against Montreal Roses FC.

Pride Match Saturday, August 8 vs. Calgary Wild FC (4 p.m. PT)

A match to be loud and proud, Rise FC's second annual Pride Match will be an inclusive evening celebrating love and diversity both on and off the pitch.

Future Stars, presented by TELUS: Saturday, August 29 vs. Calgary Wild FC (3 p.m. PT)

A match all about youth soccer, this match will be filled with activities for the stars of tomorrow!

Soccer for Cancer Match: Saturday, September 5 vs. Halifax Tides FC (4 p.m. PT)

Support the fight to kick cancer. $1 from every ticket purchased will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Campus Kick Off Match: Saturday, September 19 vs. Montreal Roses FC (2 p.m. PT)

Class is in session at Swangard Stadium! Bring your campus spirit for a lively afternoon to welcome in the school year.

Fan Appreciation Match, presented by Explore Burnaby: Sunday, October 15 vs. Calgary Wild FC (1 p.m. PT)

Capping off the end of our 2026 NSL regular season by celebrating the ones that matter most: our fans. With fun gameday experiences, giveaways and prize-filled contests, it's one match fans won't want to miss!

You can check out all the theme matches on our website at https://www.vanrisefc.com/theme-matches







Northern Super League Stories from June 16, 2026

Vancouver Rise FC Announce 2026 Theme Matches - Vancouver Rise FC

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