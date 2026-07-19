Rise FC Get Back-To-Back Victories, First Win at YLS

Published on July 18, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







Rise FC recorded their first ever win at York Lions Stadium, as well as their first clean sheet of the season.

This is the first time that Rise FC have scored three goals or more in back to back matches.

Rise FC now leapfrog AFC Toronto into third in the table with 16 points having played an extra game.

Defender Tori Tumeth scored her first goal for Rise FC in the 12th minute.

Forward Jessica De Filippo scored her fifth goal of the season, bringing her goal involvements to six (5G, 1A).

Midfielder Anna Bout scored her second goal of the season, bringing her goal involvements to four (2G, 2A)

Midfielder Quinn registered their first and second assists of the season, bringing their goal involvements to four (2G, 2A). This is also the first time they've registered two assists in one match since the 6-0 win over Calgary Wild FC on September 6, 2025.

Midfielder Camila Reyes registered her first assist of the season, bringing her goal contributions to two (1G, 1A)

Goalkeeper Morgan McAslan made it back-to-back victories in back-to-back starts after making six saves in this match.

16-year-old defender Myla Ewasiuk made her first Youth Permit appearance for Rise FC, starting and playing the full match.

NORTH YORK, ON - It was a perfect Saturday afternoon for Vancouver Rise FC at York Lions Stadium in North York, as they capitalized on an electric start to defeat AFC Toronto 3-0, propping them up to third place in the table.

Rise FC caught fire quickly, scoring inside the first 120 seconds of the match. After Maithé López won back possession up high, Jessica De Filippo held up the ball near the edge of Toronto's box. The forward laid it off for Quinn to hit a first time cross towards the back post, where the onrushing Anna Bout hit a diving shot and turned it in for 1-0.

Mariah Lee nearly made it a quickfire second after driving down the right side into the box, trying to square a cross towards a fellow Rise FC player near the penalty spot, but AFC Toronto 'keeper Sierra Cota-Yarde did well to intercept the ball.

Rise FC would not wait much longer for them to double the lead, as Quinn's deep cross from the left side found the head of Jessica De Filippo, who expertly nodded it past the stretched Cota-Yarde to make it 2-0 inside 10 minutes.

Full of confidence, Quinn followed up those assists with a belting long-shot from distance, forcing Cota-Yarde to push it wide.

The ensuing corner kick saw Camila Reyes cross it towards the back post for Tori Tumeth to knock in off her head to make it an incredible 3-0 in just 13 minutes.

Rise FC did not let up, almost making it four in the 15th minute after Bout sent a dangerous shot from just outside the box, her effort smashing against the crossbar.

De Filippo almost got her second just shy of the 25th minute after an impressive passing move ended with a cross into the forward inside the box. After popping it up off her chest, she went for the left-footed volley but her effort looped over the crossbar.

AFC Toronto began to mount a response around the half-hour mark, with Lauren Rowe going through one-on-one but Rise FC 'keeper Morgan McAslan rushed out, made herself huge and denied Rowe from getting one back for Toronto.

Morgan McAslan was at it again to deny Kaila Novak a goal from a free-kick opportunity shortly after, pushing away the curled effort for a corner.

Despite the late Toronto pressure, Rise FC held strong and went into the break with a healthy 3-0 advantage.

Second half saw both sides make various changes at the break, bringing in new energy.

AFC Toronto kept chipping away at Rise FC's defense in the opening stages of the second half, but Rise FC were well-disciplined and kept them at bay.

Rise FC almost got a fourth on the counter around the hour mark, after a great one-two between Bout and De Filippo saw the former burst into the box, and her shot was well-saved by Cota-Yarde.

16-year-old defender Myla Ewasiuk then made a fantastic recovery run just minutes later, getting back to put off the streaking Kaylee Hunter as she dragged her shot wide of the post.

The match then experienced a brief delay around the 75th minute for an Air Quality review, before continuing with Rise FC keeping it tight at the back.

With AFC Toronto hunting for a consolation goal, goalscorer Tumeth made a massive save in the third minute of added time, making a goal-line clearance to stop Hunter from scoring a tap-in.

After 13 minutes of added time, Rise FC were able to see out the victory and grab their first clean sheet of the season under the warm Ontario sun.

Rise FC are back in action on Saturday, July 25th as they begin their four game homestead against Halifax Tides FC. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. PT. Fans can grab tickets at vanrisefc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS Referee: Salma Flores-Desrochers

Scoring Summary 2' - VAN - Anna Bout (Quinn) 9' - VAN - Jessica De Filippo (Quinn) 12' - VAN - Tori Tumeth (Camila Reyes)

Stats Possession: TOR 50% - VAN 50% Shots: TOR 12 - VAN 15 Shots on Goal: TOR 6 - VAN 7 Saves: TOR 4 - VAN 6 Fouls: TOR 12 - VAN 19 Offsides: TOR 4 - VAN 3 Corners: TOR 2 - VAN 5

Cautions 14' - VAN - Maithé López 37' - TOR - Nikayla Small 82' - TOR - Jordan Brewster 90'+8 - VAN - Nikki Stanton

Vancouver Rise FC 13.Morgan McAslan; 12.Jaylyn Wright (4.Sura Yekka HT), 6.Tori Tumeth, 45.Myla Ewasiuk; 9.Mariah Lee (28.Jaime Perreault HT), 5.Quinn© (7.Nikki Stanton 90'+2), 10.Camila Reyes (24.Josie Longhurst 90'+7), 22.Mia Pante (18.Yuka Okamoto 77'); 11.Jessica De Filippo, 23.Maithe Lopez, 14.Anna Bout

Substitutes not used 1.Kirstin Tynan, 31.Jessica Wulf, 26.Anais Oularbi

AFC Toronto 13.Sierra Cota-Yarde; 5.Croix Soto (3.Jordan Brewster 77'), 14.Sarah Rollins, 19.Ashley Cathro (6.Kaela Hansen HT); 12.Zoe Burns (17.Nyota Katembo HT), 4.Nikayla Small, 7.Kaila Novak (22.Cloey Uddenberg 77'), 10.Sarah Stratigakis, 2.April Lantaigne; 77.Lauren Rowe (9.Esther Okoronkwo HT), 11.Kaylee Hunter

Substitutes not used 33.Danielle Krzyzaniak, 16.Olivia Chisholm, 21.Mia Fontana, 53.Linda Owusu Ansah







Northern Super League Stories from July 18, 2026

Rise FC Get Back-To-Back Victories, First Win at YLS - Vancouver Rise FC

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