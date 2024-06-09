Vancouver FC takes on York United FC at 3 p.m. PT

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC heads to York Lions Stadium to take on York United FC for the second time this season. Here is everything you need to know about the game, which kicks off at 3 p.m. PT in York, ON:

Vancouver FC are on the road once again to take on York United FC. The final game of this two-match road trip comes after a difficult loss to Valour FC in the Winnipeg-side's home opener.

However, Vancouver is still seated second in the CPL standings, a position the club had not achieved in their inaugural season last year, and are now tied with Forge FC and Pacific FC with 13 points each.

York has been a competitive opponent for the Eagles but the team will be looking change their momentum and earn their second road win of the season today.

