Valour FC No Match for Red-Hot Atlético Ottawa

June 9, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa remains unbeaten and top of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table, shutting out Valour FC and picking up all three points in Winnipeg. Atlético returns to TD Place for a thrilling clash against Ontario-rivals York United as we celebrate the start of the EURO 2024 competition in Germany.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa is top of the CPL table and still undefeated after beating Valour FC by a score of: 2-0 (6-3-0).

Matteo de Brienne hit the crossbar with the best effort of the first half (31').

The deadlock was broken by Ollie Bassett from the penalty spot, after Rubén del Campo was brought down in the box (59').

Bassett led the match in chances created (4).

Second-half substitute Sam Salter secured the result for Ottawa with a close-range left-footed effort (90+1'). Assisted by Abou Sissoko.

Barrhaven-native De Brienne returned to Winnipeg for the first time as an Ottawa player, having started his professional career with Valour FC.

De Brienne has two (2) shots, hitting the crossbar with a speculative volley in the first half.

The 22-year-old led the team in duels (16) and duels won (9) while also making the most tackles (4) and winning 100% of them.

Atlético Ottawa has the best attack in the league, with the second-best defence in the league.

Atlético has scored 17 goals - five (5) more than any other team.

Ottawa led the match in shots (14-8) and shots on target (4-3), with 10 shots coming from inside the box, while also creating more "big chances" (3-0).

Atlético has conceded just six (6) goals and kept four (4) clean sheets in nine (9) matches.

Atlético Ottawa returns to home action next Saturday at TD Place, against York United as we celebrate the start of the EURO 2024 soccer competition. Click here to read more.

The match kicks off at 2pm ET (live on OneSoccer) with gates open at 1pm and is supported by the German Embassy Ottawa (the host nation of EURO 2024).

Canadian Premier League Stories from June 9, 2024

