Vancouver FC Forward Gabriel Bitar Earns Fourth Call up for Lebanon in 2024

November 7, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC forward Gabriel Bitar has earned his fourth international call up to the Lebanese Men's National Team in 2024 for a pair of friendly matches in November.

Bitar, 26, will initially join the Lebanese Men's National team later this month in Qatar for a week-long training camp before facing Thailand on Thursday, Nov. 14 and Myanmar on Tuesday, Nov. 19 for friendly matches. The location of these friendlies has yet to be confirmed.

Bitar was most recently called up to the Lebanese Men's National Team in early October for the 43rd edition of Pestabola Merdeka in Malaysia. The Cedars finished as the runners-up in the international friendly tournament after falling 1-0 to hosts Malaysia, with Bitar making an appearance in both of Lebanon's matches including a start in the final.

Earlier this year in March, Bitar made two appearances for the Lebanese Men's National Team for the nation's group matches against Australia in the second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Bitar's first call up to Lebanon in 2024 was for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup in January, where the native of Ottawa, Ont., made two appearances in the group stage of the competition.

Bitar made his senior team debut for Lebanon in December 2022 in a friendly match against United Arab Emirates and has since registered seven caps for the nation of his parents' birth.

Bitar joined Vancouver ahead of the club's inaugural year in 2023 and has since made 53 appearances across all competitions, including 21 starts in 27 appearances in 2024. Bitar currently holds Vancouver's record as the club's all-time leader for assists with six and is ranked second all-time for VFC in goals scored with ten, trailing only Alejandro 'Wero' Díaz who has scored 12.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from November 7, 2024

Vancouver FC Forward Gabriel Bitar Earns Fourth Call up for Lebanon in 2024 - Vancouver FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.