Vancouver FC Announce Simplified Ticketing Strategy Ahead of the 2025 Season

November 29, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver Football Club is proud to unveil a transformative new ticketing strategy for the 2025 season alongside the launch of our ambitious "Grow the Game" campaign, which aims to rally fans and inspire a revolution in soccer culture across the Fraser Valley, the Lower Mainland, British Columbia, and Canada. Grow the Game Campaign

The "Grow the Game" campaign is at the heart of everything we do at Vancouver FC, rooted in a vision to expand the love of soccer across Canada. This initiative is about more than increasing numbers; it's about fostering a deep appreciation for the sport, inspiring the next generation, and cultivating a thriving community around Canadian soccer.

Through programs that engage youth, support local talent, and educate fans, we are creating a pathway for the future of the game. By spotlighting Canadian players and connecting fans with the league's stories, we're bringing soccer into everyday conversations, schools, and community spaces.

"Our goal is to build an enduring legacy that highlights the potential of Canadian talent on the world stage," said Stephanie Wood, Vice President of Marketing & Business Development. "This is about more than a game- it's about making soccer a cornerstone of Canada's sports culture and empowering communities to grow the game together." General Admission - Affordable and Flexible

Starting in 2025, 90% of stadium seating will transition to General Admission, creating a streamlined and affordable way to enjoy Vancouver FC matches. General Admission tickets are priced at an early bird rate of $249 for the season and offer unmatched flexibility with a first-come, first-served policy when gates open in April 2025. With condensed stadium capacity, we anticipate high demand - don't wait to secure your spot! The Eagle Club - Premium Seating Redefined

For fans seeking an elevated experience, Vancouver FC is introducing The Eagle Club, featuring 343 exclusive centre-field seats with premium comfort-plus seating. Eagle Club ticket holders will enjoy access to the Eagle Club Lounge, where curated hospitality options ensure a first-class matchday experience. Eagle Club season tickets are priced at $649 for 2025, offering an unparalleled way to enjoy the action. Sp'óq'es Squad - Youth Membership (3-17yrs)

Introducing the Sp'óq'es Squad, Vancouver FC's exciting new youth season ticket option designed to wow your little eaglets! With two price points- $149 for General Admission and $549 for Eagle Club seating - it's never been easier for families to enjoy the beautiful game together. Packed with fun perks like exclusive VFC Crocs Jibbitz, Personalized Birthday Wishes from the Team, a branded water bottle, a member certificate, and more, all bundled in a custom Sp'óq'es Squad bag, this membership is the ultimate way for kids to connect with the game and become part of the Vancouver FC family. Join the Movement

Don't miss your chance to join the Darkside as we gear up for an unforgettable 2025 season. Whether you're drawn to the excitement of general admission, the luxury of The Eagle Club, or the family-friendly experience of the Sp'oq'es Squad, there's a place for you in this movement to grow the game.

Tickets are on sale now.

