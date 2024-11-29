Manuel Vega Joins Atlético Ottawa as New CEO

November 29, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa today announced the appointment of Manuel Vega as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Vega, 33, becomes the second person to serve at the helm of Atlético as CEO, following the departure of Fernando López earlier this year.

Vega joins Atlético from Liga MX's Puebla FC, where he most recently served as the club's Director of Corporate Relations from 2023. A graduate of Puebla's academy and former professional player himself, Vega first made the transition to an off-field role at the age of 25. He represented the club as Sporting Coordinator and Director of Youth Development before advancing to his most recent role.

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO for Atlético Ottawa at such an exciting time for the club and Canadian soccer as a whole," said Manuel Vega, CEO, Atlético Ottawa. "I'm eager to immerse myself in the community and work alongside our dedicated staff, players, and fans to build on the fantastic foundation laid since 2020. Together, we'll continue to push the boundaries of what this club can achieve, bringing the Atlético spirit of excellence and ambition to new heights in Canada. This is an incredible opportunity, and I am committed to making Atlético Ottawa a team that both Ottawa and the global Atlético family can be proud of."

Atlético Ottawa new CEO Manuel Vega at TD Place (Credit: Chris Hue / Atlético Ottawa)

Atlético's Assistant General Manager JD Ulanowski and Director of Youth Development Drew Beckie will both report to Vega, who will also own the connection between Ottawa and representatives of Atlético Madrid in Spain. On the business side, Vega will work closely with COO Jon Sinden to ensure the club's continued success off the pitch.

Vega's first priority as his tenure gets underway will be to appoint a new Head Coach, following the recently announced departure of Carlos González after three years in charge of the squad.

"The Canadian Premier League and soccer throughout Canada is at a very exciting stage," said Vega. "We have an incredible opportunity to build a legacy for local soccer supporters to be proud of, while supporting Canada's rise on the international stage and ensuring its sustainability. Work has already begun to ensure Atlético Ottawa is ready to compete for all our goals in 2025 and I'm eagerly awaiting that first match at TD Place in front of our passionate and growing fanbase."

