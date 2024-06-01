Vancouver Bandits Welcome Calgary for First-Ever South Asian Heritage Game

June 1, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Bandits (2-1) look to improve to 3-0 at home when they host the winless Calgary Surge (0-2) on Saturday at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

The game begins at 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET at LEC, with live coverage available on CEBL+, TSN+ and on the CEBL mobile app available for iOS and Android devices.

The game will also be aired in Punjabi on local radio in the Lower Mainland courtesy of Connect FM 91.5 as part of festivities for the Bandits' first-ever South Asian Heritage Game.

Less than 100 tickets remain available for sale as the game nears selling out.

The Surge are coming off a 104-97 loss at the hands of the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Wednesday. Despite the loss, all five Calgary starters scored in double digits. Sean Miller-Moore led the way for Calgary with 20 points on 50 per cent shooting, five assists, and three rebounds.

Another bright spot in the Surge loss to the Shooting Stars was an impressive rebounding display, posting a 42-28 advantage.

Vancouver is also hungry to get back into the win column after suffering a 98-86 road loss Thursday to the Saskatchewan Rattlers. The Bandits return home where they are 2-0 so far this season.

In the loss to the Rattlers, Nick Ward and Zach Copeland combined for 49 points for the Bandits.

Copeland scored 26 points, knocked down six threes, and grabbed four rebounds. Ward made his impact by scoring 23 points on 63 per cent shooting and snagging 15 rebounds.

Key Matchup

Fans should keep their eyes out for the battle of exciting guards Sean Miller-Moore and Koby McEwen.

Vancouver's McEwen is coming into the game averaging 19 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. As for Miller-Moore, he is currently averaging 17.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and three assists per game.

Both of these players have the ability to stretch the floor, create a shot off the dribble, and push the pace in transition.

The teams faced off against each other four times in the 2023 CEBL season. The Bandits won the first two regular season matchups before the Surge claimed the last regular season game and posted a 77-75 win over Vancouver in the Western Conference Final at 2023 Championship Weekend hosted at LEC last August.

A pre-game performance by Sharry Mann starts at 7 p.m. and admission to the concert is included with the price of a Bandits game ticket for tonight's event at LEC. The Bandits will debut tonight a special South Asian Heritage jersey designed by Sandeep Johal.

Individuals interested in ticket flexibility or purchasing a bundle of Bandits tickets are invited to consider a flex pack . More information can be found at thebandits.ca/tickets or by speaking with a Bandits representative by calling (604) 455-8881 or emailing tickets@thebandits.ca.

