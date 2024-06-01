Shooting Stars Earn Gritty 95-87 Win Over River Lions in Home Opener
June 1, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
It was banner night for the defending champions and the Scarborough Shooting Stars celebrated by putting up arguably their best defensive performance of the season to pull out a 95-87 win over the Niagara River Lions on Saturday.
Scarborough gave up the fewest points they have to any opponent this season and forced Niagara into a season-high 16 turnovers as they grinded out their second consecutive win.
