CPL Valour FC

Valour Win Big in Front of Record Crowd, Hoce Massunda Keeps Shining: CPL Newsroom by Volkswagen

June 9, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Valour FC YouTube Video


Charlie O'Connor-Clarke, Mitchell Tierney and Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic break down all the action from week ten of the 2025 Canadian Premier League season. -- : OneSoccer
