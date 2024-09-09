Valour FC, Atlético Ottawa End in 1-1 Draw

September 9, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa Head Coach Carlos González

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Valour FC) Atlético Ottawa Head Coach Carlos González(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Valour FC)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa remains in second place in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table following a stalemate in Winnipeg against an in-form Valour FC. Ollie Bassett equalled the record number of appearances (all competitions) while Rubén del Campo became the first CPL player to score 10 league goals this season.

KEY MOMENTS

With five matches remaining in the Regular Season, Atlético Ottawa remains in second place in the CPL table (10-7-5) following a 1-1 draw away to Valour FC, four points back from leaders Forge FC.

Score: 1-0. The hosts opened the score with a Shaan Hundal header in the first period (10').

Score: 1-1. Rubén del Campo drew Atlético Ottawa level from the penalty spot (77').

It was a night of equalling records as Ollie Bassett joined former defender Miguel Acosta with the most appearances for the club in all competitions (86).

Meanwhile, Ruébn del Campo's second-half penalty brought his tally to 12 for the season (all competitions), on par with Bassett's 2023 performance.

Del Campo is the first player to reach double digits for goals in the CPL this season (10) and leads the race for the Golden Boot.

Atlético has embarked on a two-week road trip, returning to TD Place on September 22, 2024.

This match is our 'Célébration Franco-Ontarienne', presented by CIBC and supported by the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE).

