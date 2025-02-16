Valour FC Announce Staff Additions

February 16, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

WINNIPEG, MB - Feb. 14, 2025 - Valour FC is excited to announce the addition of two key members to its coaching staff ahead of the upcoming season: Jean Baptiste Pierazzi has joined the club as Assistant Coach, and Ibrahim Soukary has been appointed as Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Pierazzi, 39, brings a wealth of experience as both a player and a coach to his new role. On the field, he competed in both Major League Soccer (MLS) and France's Ligue 1 and Ligue 2. The CORSICAN footballer came through the system as AC Ajaccio, eventually captaining the side and helping it gain promotion from Ligue 2 to Ligue 1 after the 2010-2011 season. He remained with the club until January 2014, when he signed with San Jose Earthquakes in MLS. Pierazzi made 31 appearances over two seasons. He returned to France 2016 and spent the majority of the remainder of his career in his home country, before retiring from playing in July 2022.

Pierazzi earned his first off-field role as a Chief Analyst for Cypriot club Ethnikos Achnas in February 2023 before returning to AC Ajaccio as a Assistant Coach & Video Analyst that July 2023, where he remained until December 2024. His tactical knowledge and coaching skills in the European leagues will be a great asset to Valour.

Soukary, 30 has an extensive background in performance training and athlete development. His expertise in strength, conditioning, and injury prevention will be critical in enhancing the fitness and performance levels of Valour's squad. Soukary has previously worked with professional athletes across the country including various members of the Canada men's national soccer team. Most recently held the role as Head of Athletic Performance (Development Program) with CPL opponent, Atlético Ottawa.

Valour will open its pre-season training camp, presented by WestJet, this upcoming Monday, Feb. 17.

