Valkyries Training Camp for Second Season Set for Early December

November 21, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries today announce that the team will begin their second season with training camp on Monday, December 2, at the Dr. Phillips YMCA Family Center in Orlando, the club's new official practice facility partner.

The team will enter camp with approximately 20 athletes, including the players signed throughout the offseason and upcoming collegiate draftees, all of whom will compete for their spot on the active roster ahead of the league's sophomore season. The Valkyries own the third overall selection in the November 25 five-round draft and the five selected players will join the club for training camp in the following weeks. The final active roster for the 2025 season will be made up of 14 players, with an additional two players to be selected for the practice squad. Following the draft, the Valkyries' training camp roster will be available on the team website.

"Our players and coaches are all prepared to arrive in Orlando to start training camp and the 2025 season," said Amy Pauly, Head Coach of the Valkyries. "We are committed as a team and organization to put the best product possible on the court and compete for a championship. We have lofty goals and expectations for this season, and there is no doubt in my mind that our coaches and players are focused on the task at hand and are ready to make Valkyries fans proud."

"I feel we won the offseason with the players we signed to return from last season and the upgrades we made in free agency, and we have a great draft plan for the new players entering the league," said George Manias, President and CEO of the Valkyries. "Our coaches did a tremendous job to put a solid roster together and fans should be excited to see our players compete for limited spots. We are poised to make a solid run for a championship in just our second season. Training camp and the season cannot come fast enough. We are ready to hit the court and compete!"

Fans can get a first look at the Valkyries on Saturday, December 7, as the team hosts a "select-a-seat" open house at the Addition Financial Arena. This event will provide Valkyries fans with the opportunity to watch the team practice, meet the players and coaches, secure club merchandise, and choose their season and gameday seats for the 2025 campaign.

Season tickets memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now. For more information on how to get tickets for next season, contact the Orlando Valkyries sales department at (321)-244-4600 Ext. 113, via email at Tickets@OrlandoValkyries.com or click on OrlandoValkyries.com.

