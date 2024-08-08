Valkyries Launch Online Team Store

August 8, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries today announce that the team has partnered with Campus Customs to launch an online team store. The team store is now live with numerous merchandise options available for all Valkyries fans around the world.

Visit the team store today to shop for a wide variety of official Valkyries shirts, outerwear, novelties, and more! The store features merchandise for fans of all ages, and has men's, women's, and unisex options. In addition to the launch of the online store, the team also announces that Valkyries season ticket holders can take advantage of a 15% discount. Premium seating season ticket holders of the club receive a 25% discount on all purchases.

"As we progress our organization and get better at all we do, merchandise sales for us are significantly important," said George Manias, President and CEO of the Valkyries. "The more people that wear our brand, support our team, and spread our word, the better off this franchise will be in the long haul. It is also a tremendous revenue generator for us which helps us sustain our business operations. With that, we are thrilled to partner with Campus Customs, a leading custom apparel provider who has proven themselves within the sports industry. We are excited to roll out a larger variety of apparel, merchandise, and promotional items as we prepare for franchise's second season."

Campus Customs is an all-in-one custom apparel and merchandise provider that has served countless artists, schools, sports teams, and businesses.

Season tickets memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now. For more information on how to get tickets for next season, contact the Orlando Valkyries sales department at (321)-244-4600 Ext. 113, via email at Tickets@OrlandoValkyries.com or click on OrlandoValkyries.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from August 8, 2024

Valkyries Launch Online Team Store - Orlando Valkyries

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.