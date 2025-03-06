Valkyries Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule Presented by Kaiser Permanente
March 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
The Golden State Valkyries will tip off the regular season on May 16 at home at 7:00 p.magainst the Los Angeles Sparks. The team's full broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.
DATE GAME LOCAL TIME
May 6, 2025 Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center 7:00pm
May 11, 2025 Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center 3:00pm
In advance of the inaugural season in 2025, JPMorgan Chase is offering an exclusive Valkyries varsity jacket to all fans who purchase their 2025 season tickets with a Chase debit or credit card. Fans who wish to place a deposit to secure season tickets can do so at valkyries.com.
