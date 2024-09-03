Valkyries Add Utility Rookie in Free Agency

September 3, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries today announce that Solimar Cestero Cruz, a versatile outside hitter and opposite, has agreed to a one-year deal with the club.

Cestero Cruz proved to be an all-around utility player throughout her career at University of North Florida and with the Puerto Rican National Team. With Puerto Rico, Cestero Cruz helped the team reach the final four in the 2022 NORCECA tournament in Mexico, as well as pre-Olympic qualification in Japan. Over her five years at UNF, she set numerous school records, including all-time matches played, sets played, and a 30-kill night as a sophomore that set a UNF record for most kills in a match.

"I'm very excited to be part of the amazing family of the Orlando Valkyries," said Cestero Cruz. "The PVF has brought an amazing level to U.S. professional volleyball and I'm excited to get to work."

"Solimar is going to add more depth to our roster as she brings experience on both pins," said Amy Pauly, head coach of the Valkyries. "Her arm can score at any level, and she continues to elevate her game each year she plays."

Season tickets memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now. For more information on how to get tickets for next season, contact the Orlando Valkyries sales department at (321)-244-4600 Ext. 113, via email at Tickets@OrlandoValkyries.com or click on OrlandoValkyries.com.

