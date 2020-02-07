Valentine's Day Packages Available

Valentine's Day is approaching fast and the Ports have the perfect Valentine's gift for your significant other!

The Ports are offering two unique packages that your partner will love! The Cute & Cozy Package offers two MVP Tickets to Opening Night and a Ports blanket to keep you and your better half warm. The Sweetheart Package offers two MVP tickets to Opening Night and flowers hand-delivered by our lovable mascot, Splash, right to your lover's door. A picture will then be taken upon deliverary and can be shared to the Ports social media accounts if you wish.

