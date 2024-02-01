Valentine's Day Dinger Grams Ready for Purchase

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Stressing out over what to get your loved one for Valentine's Day? Fear not as Dinger, the mascot of the Sacramento River Cats, is ready to play Cupid by hitting the road to deliver the fan-favorite Dinger Grams just ahead of the 2024 baseball season.

Get the baseball lover in your life the perfect Valentine's Day gift as the 2024 Dinger Gram includes two senate level ticket vouchers for any April or May River Cats home game. Also included in the Dinger Gram are a River Cats black home replica hat, a River Cats white primary logo T-shirt, one River Cats clear tote bag, two River Cats meal vouchers for a jumbo hot dog and soda at any game in April or May, and a 10 percent off coupon to the On Deck Shop. Most notably, the Dinger Gram ticket vouchers allow purchasers to be among the first of the public to select single-game seats at an April or May home game.

Dinger Grams that include Dinger delivery are available for purchase starting Thursday, Feb. 1 through Wednesday, Feb. 7, and are only available online at www.ondeckshoponline.com.

Each Dinger Gram delivered by Dinger must be within a 20-mile radius of Sutter Health Park. This $200 value is available for $179 with in-person Dinger deliveries happening between Monday, Feb. 12 through Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Dinger Grams are also available with shipping for $139, with guaranteed arrival by Valentine's Day if ordered by Feb. 12. Fans may also pick up Dinger Grams in-store at the On Deck Shop through Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. In-store pickup is available for $129.

To order your package and schedule a Dinger Gram delivery, please visit www.ondeckshoponline.com. If there are any questions, please call (916) 376-4796.

