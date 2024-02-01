Bregman Cares Classic Comes to Constellation Field
February 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
SUGAR LAND, TX - The Bregman Cares Foundation, in partnership with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and the Astros Foundation, will host the first Bregman Cares Classic at Constellation Field from February 9 to 11.
The Bregman Cares Classic will feature Four Title 1 High Schools from the city of Houston as well as six top junior college programs that will square off in a tournament. Admission as well as parking for all games is free but games do require a voucher that attendees can claim here.
Participating high schools include Lamar High School, Cy Falls High School, Milby High School and Houston Heights High School. The six NJCAA schools to participate are Wharton County Junior College, Galveston College, Grayson College, Paris Junior College, Odessa College and Eastern Oklahoma State College. The event begins on Thursday, February 8 with a night workout at the Astros Urban Youth Academy where prospective students will perform in front of the coaching staffs from all six colleges.
The schedule for the Bregman Cares Classic can be found below:
Friday, February 9
8 AM - Lamar High School vs. Cy Falls High School
11 AM - Paris Junior College vs. Eastern Oklahoma State College
3 PM - Wharton County Junior College vs. Paris Junior College
7 PM - Galveston College vs. Eastern Oklahoma State College
Saturday, February 10
8 AM - Milby High School vs. Houston Heights High School
11 AM - Grayson College vs. Paris JC
3 PM - Odessa College vs. Eastern Oklahoma State College
7 PM - Wharton County JC vs. Odessa College
Sunday, February 11
9 AM - Galveston College vs. Grayson College
1 PM - Galveston College vs. Odessa College
5 PM - Wharton County JC vs. Grayson College
The Sugar Land Space Cowboys open the 2024 season on the road on March 29 against the Round Rock Express. Opening Day at Constellation Field is on Tuesday, April 2 when the Space Cowboys take on the Las Vegas Aviators at 6:05 pm. Full season memberships, partial season memberships, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.
