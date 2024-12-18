Utica City's Disallowed Winner in San Diego Under the Microscope: Under Review

December 18, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Phil Lavanco and Ryan Cigich are back for another episodeÃÂ of Under Review. The controversial ending between the San Diego Sockers and Utica City FC takes center stage in this episode. Plus the double blue card in Empire that gave us another peak inside the refereeing process. Much more on this episode of Under Review!ÃÂ

