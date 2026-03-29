Utica City FC vs. Milwaukee Wave - 3.29.26

Published on March 28, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee Wave YouTube Video







Utica City FC take on Milwaukee Wave LIVE from Milwaukee, WI.







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