MASL Milwaukee Wave

Utica City FC vs. Milwaukee Wave - 3.29.26

Published on March 28, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
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Utica City FC take on Milwaukee Wave LIVE from Milwaukee, WI.

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