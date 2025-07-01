USL Jagermeister Cup Save of the Round - Round 3 Nominees
July 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 1, 2025
- Noah Fuson, Aldair Sanchez and Albert Dikwa Chico Named to USL Jägermeister Cup Round 3 Team of the Round - Rhode Island FC
- Tulsa's No. 9 Turns Heads Again - Taylor Calheira Makes USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Round - Round 3 - FC Tulsa
- San Antonio FC Earns Three USL JÄgermeister Cup Team of the Round Awards - San Antonio FC
- Sulte Named to USL Jägermeister Cup "Team of the Round" - Indy Eleven
- Más+ by Messi Named Official Sponsor of Atlético Dallas Youth Kits - AtlÃ©tico Dallas
- Midfielder Charlie Dennis Named USL Jägermeister Cup Player of the Round 3 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Comfort and Community: Embassy Suites Lexington Green Joins the Lexington SC Family - Lexington Sporting Club
- Switchbacks FC Joins New Soccer League for Athletes with Intellectual Disabilities - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
