USA Patriots Return for McQuade Softball

June 8, 2020





McQuade Distributing is bringing the USA Patriots (formerly known as the Wounded Warriors) back to Bismarck to compete in front of fans with help from the Bismarck Larks and iHeart Media.

The USA Patriots will play two games at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field on June 25 at 7 p.m. The first game will be against a Bismarck celebrity team and the second game will immediately follow against the "Larks" team composed of players, coaches, umpires and Larks front office staff.

After the game, there will be a Heavy Hitters Home Run Derby featuring the best USA Patriots hitters from across the country.

"The USA Patriots have been a part of the softball tournament for several years, they have become like family," said Shannon McQuade-Ely, McQuade Distribution president. "I am so grateful to the Larks that we are able to host at least this small part of the tournament as a fundraiser for our local charities at a location where we can follow ND Smart, social distancing guidelines. It was heartbreaking to have to cancel the 45th Sam McQuade Sr.-Budweiser Charity Softball Tournament, but it helps me to know we can still continue to raise some money for charities in need this year."

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the event. Tickets are $10 for box seats and $30 for Fireside Tailgate Area seats which include a buffet, drinks and two beer tickets. You can purchase tickets by calling the Larks at (701) 557-7600, or online here: https://bismarck-larks.nwltickets.com/SingleGame/Tickets/BestAvailable/1946

"We are thrilled to still be going to Bismarck this year," said USA Patriots Executive Director Desiree Ellison, "even though the tournament has been cancelled. We have a very strong connection to our friends in Bismarck and are grateful we get this opportunity. This is ending up as our season kickoff. It has been a really long time being home and locked away, which for combat veterans can be extremely dangerous. We are so grateful to the Bismarck community for recognizing the outlet softball provides our team members and I'm hoping that their story of perseverance can help you all as well! We got this!"

Once the event is over, fans can join the players at Tap-In Tavern across the street for a post-game party.

The following day, June 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., fans can join the USA Patriots for free hot dogs in the parking lot of Dakota Community Bank & Trust at 1727 State St. in Bismarck. Fans will get the chance to take photos with the USA Patriots, buy merchandise and participate in a meet and greet.

The two-day event raises money for the McQuade Softball Charities for distribution to non-profit organizations.

