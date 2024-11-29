USA Eagle Test Stalwart Returns to LA in 2025

November 29, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







USA Eagles forward Jason Damm is returning to RFCLA for a second season.

Damm from Marietta, Georgia, made his MLR debut for the Glendale Raptors in 2019 and has established himself as one of the premier forwards in the competition.

In 2021, playing for Atlanta, his status among the best in the league was recognised with Damm's inclusion in the All-MLR second XV for his performances with the Atlanta.

His form in the MLR earned the attention of Test selectors as well, with Damm making his USA debut in 2022 against Chile.

Damm made the move to LA last season, starting in 14 of the side's 15 games and cementing himself as a leader amongst the team.

With nine Tests under his belt at the time of writing, and involvement in the 2024 end of year internationals, Damm will come back to LA with even more valuable higher level experience to contribute.

Jason Damm with the USA Eagles in November. Photo: Facebook "I'm stoked to be back in LA for this upcoming season" Said Damm.

"We've laid the foundations and continued to grow in this community over the past year and can't wait to get back on the pitch and create something special with this group for 2025.

"There is such a great rugby community in this city, so getting the opportunity to go out every week and represent those folks is a massive honor."

RFCLA director of rugby Stephen Hoiles said after coaching against Damm in previous seasons, he was pleased to be on the same side.

"He's been one of the more consistent players in the MLR in the past few years," he said.

"I coached against him in the past and he was always one of the main threats you wanted to nullify as an opponent, which is one of the greatest compliments when you come up against someone."

Hoiles said Damm's ascent was an example of the MLR's success as a talent nursery for the USA Eagles.

"We're seeing more players in the MLR translate their form in that competition into strong performances for the USA, which is a really exciting thing to see for rugby globally."

RFCLA assistant coach Dave Dennis said he felt that Damm still had huge potential as a player, adding more strings to his bow each year.

"Jason was one of the best in the squad last year and brings a great work ethic to the group," he said.

"Having also been capped for the USA Eagles I'm looking forward to working with him and seeing how much more he can develop as a player."

