Offseason Talking Points: this Month's News from Across MLR

November 29, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







The starting date and fixtures for the 2025 Major League Rugby season have been confirmed in November.

Excitement is at a fever pitch for the eighth MLR campaign, and teams continue to build momentum.

Now, with less than three months to go until the new season gets underway, here are the top stories from across the league for November.

OPENING DATE AND 2025 SEASON STRUCTURE CONFIRMED

The 2025 MLR season is in clear sight following the announcement of fixtures and season structure for the league's eighth season.

Starting with the Miami Sharks hosting Old Glory DC on Saturday, February 15th, that fixture will kickstart a 17-week regular season that will conclude in early June.

Each team will play 16 matches across the 95 regular season games, with the top four of the Eastern and Western Conference progressing to the MLR Playoffs.

Western Conference teams will play eight in-conference games and eight cross-conference games, while Eastern Conference clubs will play up to 10 conference games, while the remainder will come in cross-conference fixtures.

The postseason will consist of Conference semifinals and Conference Finals before the MLR Championship Final takes place to conclude the campaign.

GOLD MAKE EXPERIENCED SIGNINGS

Having announced ex-France international Kelian Galletier in October, the NOLA Gold have added a raft of talented players to their roster.

These singings include USA internationals Joe Taufete'e and Paul Mullen, Canada internationals Kaden Duguid and Cooper Coats, and Tonga's Nikolai Foliaki and Tupou Afungia.

Also recruiting versatile back Caleb Makene from the Utah Warriors, Danny Lee has added a wealth of experience to the squad he has taken on this offseason.

Buoyed by their first foray into the postseason in 2024, the side is certainly looking for more next season.

CLARKE ADDS WATSON TO SEAWOLVES COACHING STAFF

At the start of the month, the Seattle Seawolves confirmed the addition of Ian Watson to their coaching team.

Watson, 48, comes to MLR with 30 years of professional rugby league experience and will lead Allen Clarke's defense as the Western Conference champions look to regain the Shield for the first time since 2019.

A former Wales international, Watson most recently coached Super League club Huddersfield Giants and previously took the Salford Red Devils to the 2019 Super League Grand Final and the 2020 Challenge Cup Final.

"Moving from rugby league to rugby union is a very interesting and significant challenge, but after speaking to Allen about the club, staff, players, and the MLR, I felt it was an opportunity and experience I couldn't miss," Watson said.

LEGION STRENGTHEN RANKS

Since the start of November, the San Diego Legion has announced 35 signings for the 2025 season.

Retaining key figures such as Marcel Brache, Christian Podevin, Tiaan Loots, Paddy Ryan, and Nate Sylvia, the side has also added experience from overseas.

Australia international Jed Holloway, Samoa's Brook To'omalatai, and experienced USA center Tavite Lopeti, who arrives after three seasons with Western Conference rivals the Seattle Seawolves.

There are also returns to Snapdragon Stadium for Shilo Klein and Richard Judd, who both went to the 2023 MLR Championship Final with San Diego before signing terms with Super Rugby teams this year.

MLR ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH MACRON SPORTS

MLR confirmed that Macron will provide match kits, training kits, and fanwear starting in the 2025 season.

Also, the providers of teamwear for the Italy, Scotland, and Wales national teams, the partnership between MLR and Macron is a comprehensive agreement between the premier US rugby league and one of the world's most well-regarded sports apparel brands.

The landmark partnership unifies American rugby under one apparel brand, with Macron also serving as the kit provider for USA Rugby and Canada Rugby.

SABERCATS LOOKING SHARP

The Houston SaberCats will have a new look for the 2025 season.

With a new team logo and moving from their traditional yellow to gold, the Texas club has entered a bold new golden era and will continue in their title-winning ambition.

In addition to this new look, the team has confirmed several re-signings for their eighth season in pursuit of the Shield.

Davy Coetzer, Nathan den Hoedt, Tuatalasi Tasi, Johan Momsen, Pita Anae-Ah Sue, Andre Warner, AJ Alatimu, Sam Hill, Ronan Murphy and Dom Akina are all back for more at SaberCats Stadium.

Additionally, Pote Human has recruited scrum-half Juan Dee Oliver and back-row forward Sam Tuifua to strengthen the roster further.

FREE JACKS SADDLE UP FOR NEW SEASON

In the hope of retaining the Shield for a third season, the New England Free Jacks have made a series of signings to bolster their squad.

This includes the retention of MLR Player of the Year, Wayne van der Bank, and the return of USA-qualified back-row forward Joe Johnston.

Representing the team between 2021 and 2023, Johnston returned to his native New Zealand, where he has been a mainstay of Bay of Plenty in the Bunnings NPC.

Additionally, Ryan Martin has announced the signing of former Australia hooker Connal McInerney, Fiji international Jone Koroiduadua, giant lock forward Sam Caird, and Canadian duo Brock Webster and Josiah Morra.

MIAMI RETAIN KEY FIGURES

As the countdown to their second season continues, the Miami Sharks have confirmed a string of re-signings for 2025.

This includes Argentina legend Tomas Cubelli, who captained the team in 2024, and Tomas Inciarte, Giuseppe du Toit, Manuel Arado, Shane O'Leary, and Kirby Myhill.

Also securing the signing of versatile front-row forward Ma'ake Muti, the Sharks are hoping to break into the top four of the Eastern Conference after finishing 10 points away from the Playoffs in their inaugural campaign.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.